PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. PepGen has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that PepGen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $136,732.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $136,732.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,182 shares of company stock worth $844,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

