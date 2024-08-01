Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 613,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,955. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

