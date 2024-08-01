Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Holdings Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 370.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

