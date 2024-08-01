Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Pershing Square Trading Down 2.4 %
Pershing Square stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 28,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.86.
About Pershing Square
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pershing Square
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.