Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Pershing Square Trading Down 2.4 %

Pershing Square stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 28,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.