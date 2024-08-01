Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFE. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of -508.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $172,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

