PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PMIO) Declares Dividend of $0.22

PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PMIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PMIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $50.90.

