Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

