Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.07.

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

