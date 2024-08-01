Piper Sandler Boosts Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target to $31.00

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

MPB opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $494.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 116,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

