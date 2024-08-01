Piper Sandler Boosts Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $105.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $91.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

