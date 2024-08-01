Piper Sandler Boosts WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $55.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of WSFS opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider J. Bacci Arthur 8,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

