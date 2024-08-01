Piper Sandler Lowers CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target to $80.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

CNMD traded down $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 509,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. CONMED has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in CONMED by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

