Piper Sandler Trims Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price to $55.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Tenable Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 2,821,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,298. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

