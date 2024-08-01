PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6,245.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

