Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 6,381 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.28. 2,350,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,955. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

