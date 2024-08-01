Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 77 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $20.94 on Thursday, reaching $811.18. The company had a trading volume of 622,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $769.82 and its 200 day moving average is $796.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

