Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 84,909 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 280.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,909 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 60,397,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,030,090. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

