Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 176 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6,700.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $569.71. 230,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $593.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $10,360,762. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

