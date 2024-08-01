Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.07 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3,653.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $118,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $9.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 2,676,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

