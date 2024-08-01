Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.26 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 69,554.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 165,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 136.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 139.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

SYF traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 5,317,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,910. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

