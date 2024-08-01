Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 921.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after buying an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.78. 5,238,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

