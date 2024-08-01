Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1,060.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.4 %

LEN traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $182.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.41. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

