Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 806.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock valued at $26,136,963. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.