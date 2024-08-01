Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 29,554.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded down $14.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.13. 4,444,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

