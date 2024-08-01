Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,093.14. The company had a trading volume of 897,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,039.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $980.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $726.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

