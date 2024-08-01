Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4,847.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.39. 1,161,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

