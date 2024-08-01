Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3,429.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,483. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

