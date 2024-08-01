Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $165,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.66. 2,914,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,552. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.