Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New $206,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.40. 3,560,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,183. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

