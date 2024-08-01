Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Xerox by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 176,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 986,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE XRX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 2,555,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,450. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

