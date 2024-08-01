Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 19,172 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,885.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,189. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 222.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

