Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 24,263 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 63,850.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $66,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 304,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $13.16 on Thursday, hitting $102.21. 4,117,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

