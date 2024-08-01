Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,256 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5,204.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.82.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $8.13 on Thursday, hitting $338.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,007. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,116 shares of company stock valued at $67,657,035. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

