Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GAP were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in GAP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Barclays upped their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAP Price Performance

GPS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,206,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

