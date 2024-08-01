Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 163.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 2,081.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 167.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

