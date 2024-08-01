Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes $228,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average is $114.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

