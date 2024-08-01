Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,562. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $97.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

