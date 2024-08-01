Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 5,157,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

