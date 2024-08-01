PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 667,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
