Polymesh Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.05 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $128.05 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,074,299,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

