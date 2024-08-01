Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 2.05%.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance
Ponce Financial Group stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Ponce Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.19.
About Ponce Financial Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ponce Financial Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.