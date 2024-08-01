Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Ponce Financial Group stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Ponce Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

