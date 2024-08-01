Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Powell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ POWL traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.00. 143,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $209.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $146.54.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

