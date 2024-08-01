Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 13.4%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $159.06 and last traded at $159.11. 514,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 355,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $146.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In related news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,075,000 after buying an additional 1,667,728 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 471.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

