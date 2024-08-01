Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

PDS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. 90,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

