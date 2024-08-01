Prom (PROM) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Prom token can currently be bought for $6.18 or 0.00009458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $112.84 million and $2.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,428.32 or 1.00081389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.37196136 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $2,291,182.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

