ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ProPetro Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Barclays boosted their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

