PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

PROS Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in PROS by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

