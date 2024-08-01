Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Provident Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

PROV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PROV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

