Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $90.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.