PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $35,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.85. 1,095,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

